Report: NCAA Considering Rule Change to End Fake Fair-Catch Punt Returns

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The NCAA Football Rules Committee is reportedly considering a rule change to eliminate fake fair catches on punt returns.

According to Tommy Craft of ESPN Radio's Hit That Line, the amendment could be made as soon as this weekend:

Talk of a rule change is in response to a 90-yard punt-return touchdown by North Texas' Keegan Brewer against Arkansas on Saturday in a 44-17 win for the Mean Green:

While Brewer didn't call for a fair catch, he acted as if he did by not immediately running after catching the ball, which caused the Razorbacks players to stay away from him.

Had Brewer called for a fair catch and been hit, Arkansas would have been flagged for unnecessary roughness.

Brewer's touchdown gave the Mean Green a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, and they never looked back en route to a 44-17 win that improved their record to 3-0.

After the game, Brewer discussed the controversial play, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com): "One of [the Arkansas players] actually asked me, 'Why didn't they blow the whistle?' I didn't say anything ... And as soon as he passed me, I knew it was go time."

It is unclear exactly how the NCAA Football Rules Committee might prevent similar plays from happening in the future, but allowing referees to blow the play dead if a return man doesn't run or make a football move immediately after catching a punt is a logical possibility.