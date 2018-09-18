Rockets Rumors: Houston Isn't Signing Corey Brewer to Contract

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey created some buzz when he posted an Instagram picture with Corey Brewer, but a reunion does not appear to be in the works.

The Houston Chronicle's Jonathan Feigen reported Monday that the Rockets are not signing Brewer, who is a free agent after splitting last season between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets.

Brewer played in Houston from 2014-17. During his parts of three seasons in a Rockets uniform, he averaged 7.6 points, 1.4 assists and 2.6 rebounds.

He was traded to the Lakers at the 2017 NBA trade deadline along with a first-round pick in exchange for veteran guard Lou Williams.

After seeing limited action in purple and gold, Brewer reunited with his college coach Billy Donovan in OKC following a buyout in L.A. The 32-year-old posted 10.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 28.6 minutes per game with the Thunder.

Houston has undergone some changes this offseason after finishing with the best record in the league last season and coming within one game of the NBA Finals. Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah a Moute left via free agency, while the team brought in 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony.

Brewer won a championship with the Dallas Mavericks in 2011, so Houston could benefit from bringing a player with his experience back in to the locker room. However, according to Spotrac, the Rockets are more than $13 million past the luxury tax threshold, meaning they don't have much free cash to offer Brewer or any other free agent.