Josh Gordon Inactive for Patriots Because of Hamstring Injury

New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon will not play in Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Gordon was among New England's inactives with a hamstring ailment.

Injuries have been less of a concern for Gordon than suspensions for violating the league's substance abuse policy, as he played just 10 games from 2014 through 2017. New England acquired him via trade from the Cleveland Browns following a Week 2 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in hopes he would tap into the production he displayed in 2013.

Gordon led the NFL with 1,646 receiving yards in 2013 but has been far from replicating those numbers since his breakout showing as a result of his limited time on the field.

Fortunately for the Patriots, they were on the shortlist of Super Bowl contenders before trading for Gordon. Tom Brady still has Chris Hogan, Phillip Dorsett and Cordarrelle Patterson at wide receiver and a future Hall of Famer in tight end Rob Gronkowski at his disposal against the Lions.

Regardless, the upside of a healthy Gordon makes the Patriots all the more dangerous, and they could use his services as they compete for their third Super Bowl title in five years.