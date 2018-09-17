Josh Gordon Underdog in Odds to Be on Patriots Roster for Week 17 After Trade

David Richard/Associated Press

Oddsmakers aren't optimistic about Josh Gordon's chances of sticking with his new team.

According to OddsShark, Gordon is +140 (bet $100 to win $140) to remain on the New England Patriots' active roster in Week 17 and -180 to be inactive by then.

The Patriots confirmed on Monday they acquired Gordon from the Cleveland Browns.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Patriots afforded themselves some cover should the trade not work out as hoped. New England gave up a fifth-round pick in return for Gordon, but the Browns will send back a seventh-rounder if he isn't active for at least 10 games.

By now, Gordon's off-field issues are well known. Multiple violations of the NFL's substance-abuse policy resulted in an indefinite suspension in February 2015. After briefly reinstating him, the NFL placed Gordon back on suspension in 2016.

Gordon's first full season back hasn't been without drama. He was out for a large chunk of training camp and didn't play in Cleveland's 21-18 Week 2 loss to the New Orleans Saints after the Browns announced Saturday they planned on letting him go.

Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot reported the Browns made their decision in part because "there was concern that perhaps he was struggling again with his sobriety or on the verge of relapsing." Gordon also suffered a hamstring injury ahead of Week 2.



Perhaps the structure the Patriots provide is what Gordon needs to get back to his best. On paper, New England is arguably the best fit.

But the gambling odds illustrate the skepticism about whether Gordon can fully get his NFL career back on track.