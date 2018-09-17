Corey Coleman Reportedly Released by Patriots After Josh Gordon-Browns Trade

David Richard/Associated Press

In goes one former Cleveland Browns wide receiver, and out goes another for the New England Patriots.

On Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the Browns traded Josh Gordon to the Patriots in exchange for a fifth-round pick, with a stipulation that New England would get a late-round selection back if he isn't active for 10 games. Not long after, Field Yates of ESPN reported the Patriots cut wide receiver Corey Coleman.

They made the move to make room for Gordon on the roster.

This comes after Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported last Tuesday that the Patriots signed Coleman and gave him "a huge opportunity" to play with quarterback Tom Brady.

However, he was inactive for New England's 31-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, meaning his tenure with the defending AFC champions ended before he even stepped on the field.

Coleman entered the league in 2016, when the Browns selected him with the No. 15 overall pick, and he spent the first two years of his career with Cleveland. The AFC North team traded him to the Buffalo Bills in August for a 2020 seventh-round pick, although Buffalo released the Baylor product prior to the 2018 campaign when it trimmed its roster to 53.

In New England, there wasn't much room for Coleman to make an impact after the team traded for Gordon. The Patriots feature Chris Hogan, Phillip Dorsett and Cordarrelle Patterson at wide receiver and have arguably the best pass-catching tight end in history in Rob Gronkowski.

Julian Edelman will also return from his suspension following Week 4.

Coleman appeared in 19 games for the Browns and tallied 718 receiving yards and five touchdowns. He is only 24 years old and isn't far removed from being a top-15 pick, so he figures to still have upside as he hits the open market looking for his fourth team in less than two months.