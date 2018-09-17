La Liga Results 2018: Full Table and Scores After Final Week 4 Match

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Girona handed high-flying Celta Vigo a first La Liga defeat of the season, as they secured a 3-2 win at the Estadi Montilivi on Monday night.

The result leaves Celta in third place in the table, but they miss the chance to move level on points with Real Madrid in second.

Girona's win sees them move into sixth ahead of Sunday's trip to the Camp Nou to take on league leaders Barcelona.

Week 4 Scores

Huesca 0-1 Rayo Vallecano

Atletico Madrid 1-1 Eibar

Real Sociedad 1-2 Barcelona

Valencia 0-0 Real Betis

Athletic Bilbao 1-1 Real Madrid

Leganes 0-1 Villarreal

Espanyol 1-0 Levante

Real Valladolid 0-1 Alaves

Sevilla 0-2 Getafe

Girona 3-2 Celta Vigo

La Liga Table

1. Barcelona, 4, +11, 12

2. Real Madrid, 4, +8, 10

3. Celta Vigo, 4, +2, 7

4. Espanyol, 4, +2, 7

5. Getafe, 4, +2, 7

6. Girona, 4, -1, 7

7. Alaves, 4, -1, 7

8. Athletic Bilbao 3, +1, 5

9. Atletico Madrid, 4, -1, 5

10. Real Betis, 4, -2, 5

11. Levante, 4, +1, 4

12. Sevilla, 4, 0, 4

13. Real Sociedad, 4, -1, 4

14. Villarreal, 4, -1, 4

15. Eibar, 4, -2, 4

16. Huesca 4, -6, 4

17. Valencia, 4, -2, 3

18. Rayo Vallecano, 3, -3, 3

19. Real Valladolid, 4, -2, 2

20. Leganes, 4, -5, 1

Monday Recap

Girona and Celta produced plenty of excitement in a eventful first half. Portu had an early shot saved by goalkeeper Sergio Alvarez before the visitors began to edge proceedings.

The opening goal came slightly against the run of play on 22 minutes. Aday Benitez swung in a cross and Stuani headed home his second goal of the season.

Opta highlighted his aerial prowess:

Celta hit back through Iago Aspas. The Spain international bent a free-kick over the wall and low into the bottom corner to draw the visitors level.

Girona restored their lead just minutes later. Pedro Alcala powerfully headed home Alex Granell's cross to send the hosts in at half-time ahead.

Celta dominated the early stages of the second half, but Girona managed to extend their lead further 10 minutes into the second half.

Stuani grabbed his second of the match after good work from Portu and Pedro Porro.

Sportswriter Andy West offered his view of Porro:

Celta set up a nervy finish by pulling one back with just minutes of normal time remaining. Southampton loanee Sofiane Boufal volleyed past goalkeeper Bono to give the visitors hope.

Their hopes were raised further when the referee signalled six minutes of stoppage time. However, Celta then lost Gustavo Cabral to a second yellow card, as Girona held on for an impressive victory.