Jimbo Fisher Says He'd Be Willing to Go Vegan a Whole Year to Beat Alabama

Jimbo Fisher Says He'd Be Willing to Go Vegan a Whole Year to Beat AlabamaSeptember 17, 2018
Jimbo Fisher loves eating meat. Just not as much as he loves winning football games.
The Texas A&M head football coach said Monday that he would go vegan for a year if it meant he could beat Alabama on Saturday.
"Zero doubt. I love winning too much to care about food," Fisher told reporters.
Alabama is a 26-point favorite heading into the Week 4 matchup in Tuscaloosa, per OddsShark. The Crimson Tide are coming off a 62-7 destruction of Ole Miss last week, in which they led 49-7 at the half. They've outscored opponents 170-28 through the first three weeks.
There's reason to believe Texas A&M could give the Tide their biggest test of the season. The Aggies came within two points of beating No. 3-ranked Clemson two weeks ago, and they have outscored their other two opponents by 90 points.
Still, Fisher will likely be eating his beloved southern cooking come Sunday.
