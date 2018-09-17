Tua Tagovailoa, Will Grier Top Latest Odds to Win 2018 Heisman Trophy

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

Updated Heisman Trophy odds were released by OddsShark on Monday, with Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and West Virginia quarterback Will Grier headlining the list:

Tagovailoa, a sophomore, has been excellent to start the season for the Crimson Tide, throwing for 646 yards, eight touchdowns and zero interceptions while also rushing for 93 yards and another score in the team's 3-0 start.

While Jalen Hurts has also seen time at quarterback for the defending national champions, Tagovailoa is clearly the team's starter and preferred option at this point.

And the rest of the college football world has noticed him balling:



He isn't the only player having a strong start to the season, however. Grier is currently second with the oddsmakers in the Heisman running, and he has the numbers to back it up, with 761 passing yards, nine touchdowns, one interception and a ridiculous 76.7 completion percentage. West Virginia is sitting at 2-0 (their game against NC State last week was cancelled), and Grier is putting on a show.

Finally, a number of other players will make their own case throughout the season.

Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins is having a year, with 890 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, an interception and a rushing touchdown for the 3-0 Buckeyes. Oklahoma's Kyler Murray is lighting up opponents through the air (863 passing yards, eight touchdowns) and on the ground (169 rushing yards, two scores). And Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor (515 rushing yards, five touchdowns) is annihilating opposing defenses.

Obviously, a lot will change as the college football season progresses, with some names dropping from atop the Heisman odds and others emerging. But a picture is starting to take shape, and the frontrunners are gathering with the hopes of claiming the award.