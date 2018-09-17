Report: Giants C Jon Halapio's Ankle Injury Diagnosed as Season-Ending Break

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistSeptember 17, 2018

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) checks on offensive guard Jon Halapio (75) as he is carted off the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

The New York Giants' struggling offensive line suffered another blow Monday, as center Jon Halapio was diagnosed with a season-ending broken ankle.

Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reported the news. Halapio went down in Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys and was replaced by John Greco.

"We all love Jon. It's very sad to hear," left tackle Nate Solder told reporters. "He went down, and we just wish the best for him."

Halapio, 27, ascended to the starting position after defeating Brett Jones in a battle during camp. The 2014 sixth-round pick of the New England Patriots has bounced around the NFL and even spent time with two failed pro leagues.

Winning a starting job at the NFL level was a culmination of years' worth of hard work. 

"I would like to think that I am improving every day," Halapio said last month. "I would like to think that I'm ascending as a player. Ultimately, that's a better question for coach Shurmur. I'm just trying to control what I can control and that's trying to be on the same page as the other four offensive linemen."

The Giants could use Greco for the time being, but they also have Evan Brown and Spencer Pulley on the roster.

