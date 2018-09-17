Antonio Brown Responds to Ex-Steelers Staffer's Jab with Trade Dare on Twitter

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistSeptember 17, 2018

FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 22: Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts with Antonio Brown #84 during the first half against the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium on January 22, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)
Jim Rogash/Getty Images

A former member of the Pittsburgh Steelers public relations team, Ryan Scarpino, suggested Monday that Antonio Brown wouldn't be as productive without quarterback Ben Roethlisberger or on another team.

And Brown wasn't having it at all: 

Suffice it to say, the court of public opinion sided with the superstar receiver:

Yes, Brown has benefitted from having an excellent quarterback in Roethlisberger during his career, no doubt. But system wide receivers don't post five straight seasons of at least 100 receptions, 1,200 yards receiving and eight touchdown receptions. System wideouts aren't voted to six Pro Bowls and aren't named as first-team All-Pro selections four times. System receivers probably wouldn't have ranked No. 7 on Pro Football Focus' list of the best players from the 2017 season.

Brown is a future Hall of Famer. Roethlisberger aided him in that progression, but it's folly to suggest it couldn't, or wouldn't, have happened elsewhere. 

Related

    Breaking: Wentz Will Start Week 3 🚨

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Breaking: Wentz Will Start Week 3 🚨

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Meek Writes Song About Kap

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Meek Writes Song About Kap

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    MMQB: Bortles & Mahomes Make Statements

    NFL logo
    NFL

    MMQB: Bortles & Mahomes Make Statements

    SI.com
    via SI.com

    Rams Leading Pack Among Super Bowl Favorites

    Pittsburgh Steelers logo
    Pittsburgh Steelers

    Rams Leading Pack Among Super Bowl Favorites

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report