Antonio Brown Responds to Ex-Steelers Staffer's Jab with Trade Dare on Twitter

Antonio Brown Responds to Ex-Steelers Staffer's Jab with Trade Dare on TwitterSeptember 17, 2018
A former member of the Pittsburgh Steelers public relations team, Ryan Scarpino, suggested Monday that Antonio Brown wouldn't be as productive without quarterback Ben Roethlisberger or on another team.
And Brown wasn't having it at all:
Suffice it to say, the court of public opinion sided with the superstar receiver:
Bill Barnwell @billbarnwell
Just checked a few numbers and I don’t think it would be smart for the Steelers to trade Antonio Brown.
Mike Clay @MikeClayNFL
People don't actually think Antonio Brown is requesting a trade, right? Seems obvious he was defending his ability as a standalone, QB-proof superstar. And he's right.
Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report
Antonio Brown is an absolute monster. To suggest anything else or that he wouldn’t kill on another team is ludicrous. Big Ben and AB have developed a great rapport. Why should he have to apologize for that SMH. #twittertroll #steelers https://t.co/n6Hxx5a0Kr
Yes, Brown has benefitted from having an excellent quarterback in Roethlisberger during his career, no doubt. But system wide receivers don't post five straight seasons of at least 100 receptions, 1,200 yards receiving and eight touchdown receptions. System wideouts aren't voted to six Pro Bowls and aren't named as first-team All-Pro selections four times. System receivers probably wouldn't have ranked No. 7 on Pro Football Focus' list of the best players from the 2017 season.
Brown is a future Hall of Famer. Roethlisberger aided him in that progression, but it's folly to suggest it couldn't, or wouldn't, have happened elsewhere.
Breaking: Wentz Will Start Week 3 🚨