Woj: Brent Barry to Sign Spurs Contract for Front-Office Position

Gregory Smith/Associated Press

Brent Barry is leaving the broadcast booth for a front-office position with the San Antonio Spurs.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Barry is joining the Spurs in an undisclosed capacity. The former NBA guard won two championships with the Spurs and played four seasons with the franchise.

Barry, 46, has spent most of his post-playing career in broadcasting.

The Atlanta Hawks spoke with him about their general manager opening in 2017, and the Detroit Pistons considered him for their opening this offseason, per Wojnarowski. The Golden State Warriors also attempted to hire him as a scout.

Barry has no NBA front-office experience. He's appeared knowledgeable calling games from the broadcast booth and as an analyst on studio shows, but this is a foray into a whole different line of work.

That more than anything is likely why Barry wound up in the Spurs' front office rather than landing a general manager job. He can spend some time learning how to run a successful organization under R.C. Buford and Gregg Popovich, who have arguably the best working general manager-coach relationship in the NBA.

The Spurs have not missed the playoffs since the 1996-97 season.

Odds are this is just a stepping stone until Barry takes over his own team in a year or two.