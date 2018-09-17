Antoine Griezmann Talks Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo Comparisons

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann has said he believes he now sits at the "top table" alongside the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo after winning the 2018 FIFA World Cup with France.

Per F.J. Diaz and Javier G. Matallanas of AS, the Frenchman conceded he is "never going to be a 50-goals-per-season-type player" like Messi or Ronaldo.

But, when asked if he deserved to be in the conversation around the world's best players with the pair, he said: "Yes, I believe so. I know other players are emerging, and I am conscious that I can improve my game too. This is a driving force for me, improve, win more and keep winning by playing in the manner we play."

Griezmann, 27, played a key role as Les Bleus won a second World Cup in Russia. He netted four goals, including France's second in the final, while starting all seven matches for Didier Deschamps' side.

He has consistently been Atleti's most potent attacking threat since joining the club from Real Sociedad in 2014.

And he was fantastic in the knockout stages as the Madrid outfit won the UEFA Europa League last term.

It was something of a surprise then to see him omitted from the nominees for the Best FIFA Men's Player award for 2018.

None of the three finalists—Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric and Mohamed Salah—were part of France's World Cup-winning squad, a major shock given it is a FIFA award.

Per Diaz and Matallanas, Griezmann brushed off the snub and said he is focused on picking up a nomination for the "more prestigious" Ballon d'Or:

"There is nothing to be done, this is a FIFA award, and it's a shame that no World Cup winner has been shortlisted. Our World Cup run was excellent and the likes of [Kylian] Mbappe, [Raphael] Varane, [N'Golo] Kante or even myself deserve to be recognised for the performances in Russia...However, that's how it is. I believe that the Ballon d'Or is more prestigious and has more cachet, that's my view, and I realise I have three months ahead to give my all and then we'll just have to wait and see what happens."