Chelsea Manager Maurizo Sarri Labels Eden Hazard the Best Player in Europe

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Maurizo Sarri hailed Eden Hazard as the best player in Europe after he netted a hat-trick on Saturday against Cardiff City to help the Blues maintain their perfect start to the season.

The Belgian has now scored five goals and assisted two in five Premier League appearances this term, and Sarri believes he can challenge for the golden boot, per the Daily Mail's Harry Slavin:

"I thought Hazard was one of the best players in Europe, but now I am changing my mind. He is the best. I think [he can challenge for the golden boot]. I have talked with Eden and told him that he can score 40 goals. He has to improve some things, but he can do it. Does he believe me? If you have seen the match today, you will say yes."

Aside from an aberration of a season in 2015-16 when Hazard did not score a league goal until late April, he has consistently been one of Chelsea's most important players since he joined the club from Lille in 2012.

His goal output has been consistent, but he has never netted more than 16 times in a single league season for Chelsea.

The 27-year-old is on track to better that tally before Christmas after his best-ever start to a campaign, per Kristof Terreur of Het Laatste Nieuws:

It would be remarkable if Hazard were to continue to score at a rate of a goal per game.

But if he can cross the 20-goal barrier for the first time in the Premier League this term comparisons to the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will likely emerge.

A prolific season for Hazard would also give Chelsea a genuine chance of challenging Manchester City and Liverpool for the Premier League title this term.

Sarri has overseen five wins from his first five league matches in charge of the Blues, and Chelsea sit top of the table on goal difference after their 4-1 drubbing of Cardiff on Saturday.

Liverpool are the only other side with 15 points from five matches, while City are third on 13 points and Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Manchester United all have nine.

The key for both Hazard and Chelsea will be maintaining their form into the winter period, when the games come thick and fast.

The Blues face their first UEFA Europa League game of the season on Thursday against Greek side PAOK, and they will be in midweek action again next week when they kick off their League Cup campaign against Liverpool.