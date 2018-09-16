La Liga Table 2018 Week 4: Standings and Final Scores After Sunday

Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

Sevilla suffered a shock 2-0 defeat at home to Getafe in La Liga on Sunday, as the Andalusian club continued their unconvincing early form.

Angel was the thorn in the hosts' side, striking twice in the first half, deflating Sevilla's hopes of collecting points.

Espanyol continued their impressive early-season performances as they defeated Levante 1-0 in Catalonia.

Veteran winger Sergio Garcia was the hero, with his second half strike the difference between the sides.

There were also slim away victories for Alaves and Villarreal, who beat Real Valladolid and Leganes on the road by a solitary goal, respectively.

Here are Sunday's results and latest standings from Spain's top division:

Leganes 0-1 Villarreal

Espanyol 1-0 Levante

Valladolid 0-1 Alaves

Sevilla 0-2 Getafe

La Liga Table

1. Barcelona, 4, +11, 12

2. Real Madrid, 4, +8, 10

3. Celta Vigo, 3, +3, 7

4. Espanyol, 4, +2, 7

5. Getafe, 4, +2, 7

6. Alaves, 4, -1, 7

7. Athletic Bilbao 3, +1, 5

8. Atletico Madrid, 4, -1, 5

9. Real Betis, 4, -2, 5

10. Levante, 4, +1, 4

11. Sevilla, 4, 0, 4

12. Real Sociedad, 4, -1, 4

13. Villarreal, 4, -1, 4

14. Eibar, 4, -2, 4

15. Girona, 3, -2, 4

16. Huesca 4, -6, 4

17. Valencia, 4, -2, 3

18. Rayo Vallecano, 3, -3, 3

19. Real Valladolid, 4, -2, 2

20. Leganes, 4, -5, 1

Sunday Recap

Sevilla appear a shadow of themselves at present, and despite dominating the ball against Getafe, the home side were clearly goal shy in front of the net.

The visitors landed the first glove as they grabbed the lead after only three minutes, as Jorge Molina found Angel for a sweet finish to stun the crowd.

The 31-year-old striker was a handful for the Sevilla defence, but Getafe operated for long periods without possession as they counterpunched with ease.

CRISTINA QUICLER/Getty Images

Nolito almost immediately replied for Los Hispalenses, but there was a distinct lack of quality about their finishing through the match.

Further questions were asked seven minutes before the interval, as Angel claimed his second to double the advantage.

The Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium was left in shock as the players departed the pitch at half-time.

Swedish journalist Alexandra Jonson lauded the Gatafe coach for the delivery of his tactics:

Sevilla piled forward in the second half, desperate to get back into the game, but the quality in the final third of the pitch was lacking.

The Madrid-based team were happy to soak up pressure and sit deep, safe in the knowledge their advantage was steadfast.

Sevilla couldn't find a goal to put pressure on the Azulones, and the visitors departed with the three points safely in their pockets.

Espanyol's charge continued as they hosted Levante, and a single goal from Garcia was enough to continue a solid run of form.

The attacker was on the spot after 52 minutes, slamming his effort home into the top corner from outside the penalty area.

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

The victory sees Espanyol hold fourth in La Liga during the early weeks of the new campaign.

Alaves defeated Valladolid 1-0 with a last-gasp winner on the road, as Ibai Gomez snatched a goal in the third minute of injury time for the away team.

It was a good day for away sides, with Villarreal winning 1-0 at Leganes in Sunday's early kick-off.

Carlos Bacca's header was the difference, as the Yellow Submarine earned their first league win of the season.