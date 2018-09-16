Suspended LSU WR Drake Davis Arrested, Charged with 2 Counts of Battery

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Suspended LSU wide receiver Drake Davis was arrested Saturday and charged with two counts of battery on a dating partner.

According to WAFB's Danae Leake, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the LSU Police Department interviewed the alleged victim Saturday.

The woman said Davis attacked her on Aug. 26 and said she woke up Saturday with a black eye but didn't know how she got it.

A witness told police that Davis repeatedly slapped the woman in the face during an argument. The police report noted the woman's left eye was swollen.

LSU suspended Davis indefinitely in August after he was arrested.

Per WAFB, Davis was arrested Aug. 18 and charged with second-degree battery for allegedly beating his ex-girlfriend on four occasions during their relationship.

District Attorney Hillar Moore said the alleged victim's statement differed from what she said in the arrest report, however.

On Aug. 20, a judge released Davis from custody and gave him a 10 p.m. curfew.

Davis is a Baton Rouge, Louisiana, native who joined the LSU football program in 2016. He is currently a junior.

The 6'4", 220-lb. wideout saw limited action last season, reeling in three receptions for 134 yards and two touchdowns.