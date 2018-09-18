Real Madrid vs. Roma: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info for UCL Match

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Real Madrid begin their defence of the UEFA Champions League title on Wednesday, with Roma visiting the Spanish capital for a Group G clash.

Los Blancos have been forced to start over without Cristiano Ronaldo and former manager Zinedine Zidane. Julen Lopetegui has taken over as coach at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Madrid have won three of their first four games of the new La Liga campaign but were held to a surprise 1-1 draw at Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.

Roma are out of form, hovering in mid-table in Serie A after winning only one game out of four since the start of the season.

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 19

Time: 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET

TV Info: BT Sport 2 (U.K), TNT (U.S.)

Live Stream: BT Sport App (UK); fuboTV, B/R Live (U.S.)

Odds: Real win: 33-100, Roma win: 34-5, Draw: 21-5

Preview

Life is never simple at Real, but after the sale of Ronaldo to Juventus, no one quite knows what will happen next.

The Spanish giants are chasing a fourth consecutive Champions League title, but it would be a huge surprise if they did so.

Lopetegui will expect his men to qualify from the group stage, but the presence of CSKA Moscow could represent a hazard for both Madrid and Roma.

The Giallorossi haven't won since the opening game of the Serie A season, and a trip to Spain is the last thing they need as they try to find form.

Real beat Roma 2-1 in pre-season during a tour to the United States in August, with Marco Asensio and Gareth Bale grabbing the goals in a simple victory.

Asensio has been on the brink of a huge breakthrough at Los Blancos since making his competitive debut for the European champions in 2016, and there should finally be space in the first team this season after Ronaldo's departure.

Speaking to Panenka (h/t Javier Martin of AS), Asensio explained he is ready to further his career:

"With or without Cristiano, I've been approaching the new season full of hope, with the intention of holding down a regular place in the side and playing a more important role. That seems to be happening—I've started the season well and I'm working well.

"I don't want to end my career still wearing the No. 20 shirt—I think that explains everything about how I feel. Would I like to change it? Of course, we'll see what happens."

Bale also has the chance to climb out of Ronaldo's gargantuan shadow, and the 29-year-old has begun the campaign in the correct manner.

The Wales international has scored three and assisted twice in his opening four La Liga appearances this term in what could develop into a career-defining campaign for the former Tottenham Hotspur winger.

Bale will find himself playing more minutes as a striker under his new boss, allowing him further freedom to shine with less defensive responsibility.

Roma are in no shape to compete with Real at present, and it should be a simple day at the office at the Bernabeu.

The Italian club appear to be taking recent results badly, with an air of melancholy developing after the team's 2-2 draw at home to Chievo on Sunday:

Roma lack a potential superstar name in their ranks, and a reliance on set pieces could see them become one dimensional in the coming months.

Edin Dzeko remains a potent striker when provided ample service, but the midfield lacks the quality, creativity and consistency needed to unlock opponents.

Madrid have lost their talisman, but the squad still has plenty of players who will give the Roma defenders nightmares ahead of Wednesday's kick-off.

Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco desperately needs a shot in the arm to kickstart the new season, and a shock victory in Spain could be just what the doctor ordered.