Amway College Football Poll 2018: Week 4 Rankings Unveiled for Top 25 Teams

Following an eventful slate of Saturday games, there has been a shake-up near the top of the Week 4 Amway Coaches Poll.

Here's how the latest Top 25 looks, followed by the biggest winners and losers from the rankings.

Coaches Poll Top 25

1. Alabama (3-0)

2. Clemson (3-0)

3. Georgia (3-0)

4. Ohio State (3-0)

5. Oklahoma (3-0)

6. LSU (3-0)

7. Stanford (3-0)

8. Notre Dame (3-0)

9. Penn State (3-0)

10. Virginia Tech (2-0)

11. Auburn (2-1)

12. Washington (2-1)

13. West Virginia (2-0)

14. Mississippi State (3-0)

15. Oklahoma State (3-0)

16. Wisconsin (2-1)

17. TCU (2-1)

18. Central Florida (2-0)

19. Oregon (3-0)

20. Miami (2-1)

21. Michigan (2-1)

22. Texas A&M (2-1)

23. Michigan State (1-1)

24. Boise State (2-1)

25. Boston College (3-0)

Analysis

After having the same Top 10 from Week 2 to Week 3, Wisconsin and Auburn ensured there were big changes this week.

The Badgers were the biggest loser when BYU stunned them in a 24-21 upset at Camp Randall Stadium. Wisconsin got beat at its own game, letting the Cougars run all over them with 6.8 yards per carry, and Rafael Gaglianone missed a last-second 42-yard field goal that would have sent the game to overtime.

Despite the loss, there is some good news for Wisconsin moving forward. The Big Ten had a terrible overall showing on Saturday:

Seven of the conference's 14 teams lost in Week 3, and nine teams already have at least one loss. The Badgers can add a 10th team to that group next week against Iowa and get back in the Big Ten West driver seat.

One Big Ten team that has had no issues on the field is Ohio State. The reigning conference champions went 3-0 during head coach Urban Meyer's suspension, highlighted by a 40-28 victory over TCU on Saturday night.

The Horned Frogs looked to be in control of things with a 21-13 lead midway through the third quarter. Ohio State proceeded to score four touchdowns in the span of 6:41 to take a 12-point lead and seal its biggest win of the young season.

Quarterback Dwayne Haskins continues to dazzle in just his third career start. The sophomore has thrown for 890 yards and 11 touchdowns, though he's doing his best to keep this early success in perspective.

"There's definitely a little more energy, more juice getting ready for this game because it's a big time game," Haskins said, via Cleveland.com's Bill Landis. "We have a lot of key games in order to go do what we want to do for a national championship this year. This is only one of them."

Meyer will be back for next week's game against Tulane. That contest figures to serve as a tune-up before a crucial Sept. 29 game at Penn State.

The other key game from Week 3 saw LSU pull off another second-half comeback against Auburn to make an early statement in the SEC.

Unlike Wisconsin's late special teams blunder, LSU stole a victory thanks to Cole Tracy's 42-yard field goal as time expired:

LSU scored the final 12 points of the game after falling behind 21-10 in the third quarter. It marked the second straight double-digit comeback win for the Tigers against Auburn. They won last year's contest 27-23 after trailing by 20 points.

After knocking off Miami in the season opener, LSU is putting together a strong resume with two victories over ranked opponents. The Tigers will get a break from conference play next week when they host Louisiana Tech.

Auburn's hopes of making the College Football Playoff took a significant hit with the loss because of potential tiebreakers and a remaining schedule that includes road games against Georgia and Alabama.

Looking ahead to next week's games, the list of marquee matchups includes two Pac-12 contests between Stanford vs. Oregon and Arizona State vs. Washington. Top-ranked Alabama will look to keep rolling when it hosts Texas A&M in SEC action.