Ben Roethlisberger Reportedly Will Play vs. Chiefs Despite Elbow Injury

David Richard/Associated Press

Le'Veon Bell may not be in the backfield for the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2, but quarterback Ben Roethlisberger reportedly will be.

ESPN's Dianna Russini reported Saturday that Roethlisberger will play against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday despite having suffered a right elbow bruise in the season opener last weekend.

Roethlisberger was banged up near the end of the Steelers' draw against the Cleveland Browns. He missed practice Wednesday and Thursday but was a full participant Friday.

Six-time Pro Bowl wideout Antonio Brown expressed his amazement by calling Roethlisberger "exceptionalism," via The Athletic's Mark Kaboly:

The Steelers will need Roethlisberger to shake off both his injury and a rough performance (three interceptions and two lost fumbles in Week 1) with the two-time defending AFC West champs coming to town fresh off a 38-28 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

If Roethlisberger does have to miss time, the Steelers would throw 2017 fourth-round pick Joshua Dobbs into the fire, with rookie Mason Rudolph serving as the backup. Neither player has attempted a regular-season pass in the NFL.