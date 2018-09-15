UFC Fight Night 136: The Real Winners and Losers

0 of 6

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

UFC Fight Night 136's main event saw heavyweight Aleksei Oleinik stun former title contender Mark Hunt with a signature submission on the ground at Moscow's Olympic Stadium.

Both men are north of 40 and toward the end of their careers, but they were hoping to get one last run at the top.

In the co-main event, Jan Blachowicz got a submission of his own against a returning Nikita Krylov for his fourth straight win.

The preliminary fights were something of a slog, but the main card came through with meaningful action. But no matter how lackluster some of the early showings were, fighters got their hands raised and marched forward in their UFC careers.