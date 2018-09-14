Prosecutor to Review James Harden Allegedly Taking Woman's Phone at Nightclub

Jim Mone/Associated Press

A Scottsdale, Arizona, prosecutor is looking into allegations that Houston Rockets star James Harden took a woman's cell phone at a nightclub and threw it on the roof, according to the Associated Press.

TMZ reported on Aug. 13 that Harden was accused of grabbing the woman by the wrist and swiping her phone as she was recording a fight that had broken out.

A member of Harden's entourage reportedly gave the bystander $200 for the phone afterward, with the 29-year-old Rockets star himself allegedly throwing in an extra $300. She was able to retrieve her phone from the room after things calmed down, and she went to a local hospital to be treated for a wrist injury.

Harden was not named as a suspect in any criminal investigation related to the incident.

Houston's season tips off on Oct. 17 against the New Orleans Pelicans, giving Harden a chance to try to defend his MVP award.