Kawhi Leonard Working Out with Kobe Bryant During Offseason

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant recently dropped in during a workout session for new Toronto Raptors small forward Kawhi Leonard.

Raptors assistant coach Phil Handy posted a picture of the meeting Friday on Instagram.

"Appreciate you sharing your greatness and time," Handy wrote.

Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated passed along the photo:

In February 2016, Bryant told Ananth Pandian of CBS Sports the San Antonio Spurs' Gregg Popovich, Leonard's former head coach, asked him to keep tabs on the rising star.

"After the game we talked about Kawhi a little bit," he said. "[Popovich] wanted me to stay in his ear a little bit and talk to him a little bit. I definitely, definitely, definitely will. I think he has a tremendous amount of potential and he's only going to get better. So if I can help him out in that regard, I most certainly will."

Leonard, an L.A. native, was traded to the Raptors in July after appearing in just nine games last season because of a lingering quad injury.

His workout session with Kobe in attendance suggests he's working back toward full strength ahead of the 2018-19 NBA campaign, the final guaranteed year of his contract. He can opt out at season's end to become an unrestricted free agent next summer.