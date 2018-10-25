Devin Booker Ruled Out vs. Lakers with Hamstring Injury

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 25, 2018

Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker in action during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The Phoenix Suns announced guard Devin Booker suffered a strained left hamstring that forced him to leave Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers early.

After being relatively healthy in his first two years in the NBA, injuries have been a problem for Booker as of late.

The shooting guard was limited to 54 games last season while dealing with a variety of issues, including injuries to his groin, hip, ribs, triceps and hand. He then required offseason surgery on his hand in September that kept him off the court for nearly two months.

Another issue only creates more concern for a player who has become one of the top young offensive players in the NBA.

Booker averaged 24.9 points per game last season, which would have ranked eighth in the league if he had enough games to qualify.

He remains a weapon when healthy and scored at least 23 points in each of Phoenix's first four games this season.

No one on the roster will be able to replace Booker's production, but Josh Jackson and Jamal Crawford will likely get a chance to show what they can do with extra minutes.

