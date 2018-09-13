Colgate Offers Hotel Rooms, Free Meals to Those Displaced by Hurricane Florence

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

After having their game against Furman this weekend canceled due to Hurricane Florence, the Colgate Raiders are doing their part to make the best out of the situation.

Per the team's official website, Colgate has released the hotel rooms it had booked so evacuees can put them to use. Not only that, but the team will donate its scheduled team meals to the hotel's guests.

"At the end of the day, you have to look at the big picture and that's the safety of everyone involved," Colgate head coach Dan Hunt said. "And by that I mean the teams and families but also the allotment of resources used for the game that could be better used somewhere else.

"We immediately gave up our hotel rooms so that more rooms are now available to those coming inland.

"But we still bought the meals we were going to have and requested that the hotel serve those meals to the people who have been relocated, on us. We were going to have Chick-fil-A delivered to the airplane after the game but have sent instructions that those meals be distributed wherever it could do the most good."

Hurricane Florence made its way into North Carolina on Thursday, leaving more than 100,000 people without power, according to the Weather Channel. Flooding ensued after the powerful storm brought heavy rainfall.

The game was one of several to be canceled because of the storm, including UCF-North Carolina, West Virginia-N.C. State and Marshall-South Carolina.

In preparation for the hurricane, there were evacuation orders issued in some parts, with others choosing to leave on their own as well. As a result, many people were looking for shelter and food as they were displaced from their homes.

Knowing that Hunt decided to step up to help.

Furman announced the game would not be made up. While the Raiders and the Paladins are disappointed to not be able to play football this weekend, they realize football is not a priority at this point.

"It's obviously a disappointment that we are not playing but at the end of the day, there are decisions bigger than football that need to be made for the safety of a lot of people," Hunt said. "This is 100 percent the right decision."

Colgate (2-0) will be back in action on Sept. 22 against Lafayette.