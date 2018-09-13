Frenkie De Jong Reportedly a 'Grand Priority' Transfer Target for Barcelona

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Key figures at Barcelona are reportedly in agreement that Ajax starlet Frenkie de Jong should be a "grand priority" for the football club in the transfer window next summer.

According to Javier Giraldo of Sport, while the La Liga champions couldn't get a deal over the line for the young Dutchman ahead of the season, he remains on their radar. It means the Blaugrana will likely make their move for the player at the end of the campaign.

"It's hard for everyone to agree in football, but the play and daring of the Dutch midfielder has seduced Pep Segura, Eric Abidal, Ramon Planes, Ernesto Valverde and the rest of the scouts that work for Barcelona," Giraldo noted. "They agree the Ajax midfielder should be Barcelona's grand priority."

