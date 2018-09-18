1 Player Every MLB Team Should Already Be Targeting for an Offseason Trade

0 of 30

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

The upcoming Major League Baseball offseason will feature one of the best free-agent classes ever, but that doesn't mean the trade market will be closed.

We're going to pinpoint one trade target for each of MLB's 30 teams. For contenders, these are players from squads that are either rebuilding or possibly looking to cut payroll. For everyone else, they're upside plays for the short- or long-term future.

Only realistic trade candidates are in play here. Trades of Mike Trout, Mookie Betts or even Jacob deGrom and/or Noah Syndergaard would grab headlines, but there's a fat chance those would actually happen.

We'll go in alphabetical order by city.