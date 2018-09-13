Todd Bowles Says He'll Know If Sam Darnold Is a Franchise QB After 100 Games

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles is slow-playing his excitement over Sam Darnold's strong start after a 48-17 win over the Detroit Lions in Week 1.

Speaking to reporters (h/t Pro Football Talk's Josh Alper), Bowles says it takes about six full seasons to determine if Darnold is a franchise quarterback:

“We won one game, I can tell you after about 100 more of them whether we have one or not, right now it’s a little early. … It’s one been one game to sit here and say whether he’s great, whether he’s trash or whether anything else is kind of way too early for that. He’s played one game, he’s got a lot of years to go and he’ll build it as he goes.”

To put Bowles' timeline for evaluating a franchise quarterback in perspective, first-round rookie contracts are for a maximum of five seasons.

Bowles does have the right perspective on Darnold right now. The 21-year-old fared well against the Lions, going 16-of-21 for 198 yards with two touchdowns and one interception, but the Jets have been fooled before.

The Jets went 3-0 in Mark Sanchez's first three starts in 2009, including a 16-9 win over the New England Patriots in Week 2. Geno Smith was dubbed a superstar by the New York Daily News after leading the game-winning drive in the final two minutes of a 30-28 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in 2013.

New York's offense went run-heavy against the Lions with 36 carries, easing the burden on Darnold. The defense also picked off Matthew Stafford four times.

Darnold may develop into the franchise quarterback New York fans are hoping for, but Bowles understands that jumping to conclusions after one game is dangerous for the player and team.