Dwyane Wade Rumors: Star's Comfort with Role 'Critical' to Possible Heat Return

As Dwyane Wade contemplates returning to the Miami Heat for the 2018-19 season or retiring, "being comfortable with his role is critical" if he does play for a 16th year, according to Greg Cote of the Miami Herald.

Cote added: "I have not been told Wade would demand to start. But does he see himself good for more than 25 minutes a game? He mentioned recently that he embraces a mentor's role for the club's many young guys still developing, 'but you also want to play,' he added. A significant addendum, I thought."

Wade, 36, played in 21 games for the Heat last season after opening the campaign with the Miami Heat, averaging 12.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest. He also averaged 16.6 points for the team in five postseason games, including a memorable performance (28 points, seven rebounds) in a Game 2 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

While Wade hasn't offered any indication publicly over whether he'll return next season, he's made it known he'll only play for Miami if he does continue his playing career.

"If I'm playing the game of basketball this year, it'll be in a Miami uniform," he said in August, per Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press.

Heat president Pat Riley, meanwhile, is hoping Wade returns.

"I want him back as a player. I want him back as a competitor. I want him back as a guy who wants to have the greatest year he ever had as a player," Riley said in July, per Reynolds. "I read more articles about 'Dwyane being done, he's lost a step, he's not the same player, he might not have the same motivation.' But I still see a player who can contribute heavily if he really wants to."

It's less clear what role the Heat's front office and head coach Erik Spoelstra might envision for Wade. The eventual return of Dion Waiters leaves the Heat with solid backcourt depth alongside Goran Dragic, Wayne Ellington and Tyler Johnson. The team can also utilize Josh Richardson and Justise Winslow on the wing.

Wade was given 22.2 minutes per game in the regular season and 25.4 minutes per contest during the playoffs. With Waiters returning, it's likely that number will diminish somewhat as Spoelstra juggles minutes for a number of players. Whatever the case may be, it appears Wade will consider carefully how he will fit into the Heat's plans this season as he mulls retirement.