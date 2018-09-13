Arsenal Reportedly Ready to Rival Roma in Hector Herrera Transfer Pursuit

Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Arsenal are reportedly ready to rival Roma in the battle for Porto midfielder Hector Herrera, although the Serie A side are said to be leading the race to sign the Mexico international.

According to Corriere dello Sport (h/t Tom Coast of Sport Witness), there are a number of clubs showing interest in Herrera with a view to a free transfer, as his contract with the Portuguese outfit is poised to expire at the end of the season.

The Italian publication said Roma are at the head of the queue to land the 28-year-old and Herrera is content with the package the Serie A side have provisionally put in front of him.

The Gunners are reported to be among those interested, although Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are also linked with the Porto skipper.

Additionally, according to Marco Ruiz of AS, Real Madrid also have the El Tri star on their radar following his displays at the FIFA World Cup.

Ruiz noted reports in Portugal said Herrera met with Los Blancos boss Julen Lopetegui in Porto recently. The player worked under the coach during his 18-month stint in the Primeira Liga.

Having signed for the Dragoes in 2013, it appears Herrera is ready for a new challenge in his career. He's developed as a midfielder and a leader with the club, and he was crucial in last season's title win—their first in five years.

Not only did Herrera offer presence and purpose at the hub of the team, he scored the most important goal of the campaign. In stoppage time away at bitter rivals Benfica, he fired home the winner in a 1-0 victory.

He was also outstanding at the World Cup for El Tri, particularly in the shock 1-0 win over then-world champions Germany in Group F:

It would be intriguing if Emery opted to add another midfielder to his ranks. The club moved to sign Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi to bolster that area in the summer. Meanwhile, star man Aaron Ramsey's contract is set to run out at the end of the campaign.

With that in mind, Herrera would possibly be a smart addition to the squad, whether that be on the cheap or for nothing.

He can be a big influence in the final third:



Additionally, the Mexican is experienced at the highest level, multifaceted in his playing style and appears suited for the frantic tempo of English football.

Yet Italy appears to be Herrera's most likely destination at the moment. If Roma were to lure him to the Stadio Olimpico ahead of some of the names mentioned, then it would be a major coup for the Serie A side.