NJPW, ROH and Impact Wrestling News and Rumors Roundup for Week of Sept. 13

The world of indie wrestling remains of great interest to fans seeking a genuine alternative to WWE so the constant growth and evolution of its top companies, and the news and rumor mill surrounding it, tend to capture their attention.

From a telling statement by Chris Jericho to a sellout for one of wrestling's premier companies, it has been another busy news week.

Chris Jericho Open to Working Another Non-WWE Show in North America

Joining SiriusXM's Busted Open, Chris Jericho revealed he is open to working another non-WWE show in North America, particularly referencing the upcoming Ring Of Honor/New Japan Pro-Wrestling G1 Supercard at Madison Square Garden this April.

Jericho recently appeared at All In, the first non-WWE show he has worked in North America since he signed with Vince McMahon's wrestling empire in 1999.

The former WWE undisputed champion would continue (h/t Wrestling Inc. for the transcription), "In WWE when you work there, once again, you gotta go with whatever it is that he wants to go with. That's fine. When you work for Vince that's just the way it is, but it's fun to not work for Vince right now, and have some of these other ideas you can kind of explore."

Jericho is one of those rare Superstars whose fan base is such that they will follow him wherever he goes. He also has the name power to bring credibility and prestige to any show he appears on. While the New Japan product was already red-hot by the time he got there, his arrival elevated the promotion to heights unimaginable for those not associated with WWE.



If he works the show in the Garden on April 6, the potential for NJPW and ROH to steal some of WWE's thunder during WrestleMania weekend becomes very, very real.



Impact Wrestling's Bound for Glory Sells Out

Impact Wrestling announced Tuesday that its annual extravaganza, Bound for Glory, has sold out.

It may not seem like quite as big a deal given the event is emanating from a smaller venue (Melrose Ballroom in Queens) but a year ago at this time, it looked like Impact was on its last legs. It looked like a company whose poor business choices and booking decisions had turned it into a relic of its former self.

The sellout, rave reviews for the Slammiversary pay-per-view and a recent tweet by the company touting its social media success has Impact Wrestling trending in the right direction.

The question is whether or not it can sustain its momentum and, more importantly, if it can survive WWE, Ring of Honor or New Japan Pro-Wrestling vying for its talent if and when the time comes.

Still, it is nice to see the wrestling equivalent of The Little Engine That Could is experiencing success under its new management and business model.

Cody and Tama Tonga Engage in War of Words

The battle for supremacy between Bullet Club and the Firing Squad is the most heated rivalry in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. This week, members from each side engaged in a Twitter war of words. "The American Nightmare" and NWA world heavyweight champion Cody fought back against assertions by Tama Tonga that Bullet Club belongs only to NJPW.

The Twitter beef continued in this thread, which does include language NSFW.

In a day and age in which social media is so important to the exposure of a wrestling product, rivalries via Twitter and Instagram are almost essential. Cody and Tonga keeping things interesting at a time when they may not be on the same stage is a great way to ensure the fire behind the Bullet Club-Firing Squad feud does not burn out.

It also sets up potential interference by the heels in Cody's United States Championship match with Juice Robinson on September 30.