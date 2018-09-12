Ralph Lawler to Retire as Voice of Clippers After 40 Seasons with Team

Danny Moloshok/Associated Press

Broadcasting icon Ralph Lawler will retire as the voice of the Los Angeles Clippers following the 2018-19 season.

"My wife Jo and I have grappled with this decision annually for 15 years," Lawler said in a statement on Wednesday. "I now realize that I have spent half of my 80 years as a part of this team. The Clippers are a big part of my life's DNA. Yet, it is important that we have some 'life after basketball.'



"The current ownership and management team has been so supportive, and we are forever grateful for our years with the Clippers. I cannot express how much I appreciate the fans. I am looking forward to thanking as many of them as possible in person during this final season."

Lawler, 80, has been with the Clippers since the franchise moved from Buffalo to San Diego in 1978. Over the ensuing decades, Lawler has become one of the most revered broadcasters in basketball and distinguished himself as an ambassador for the game.

More than anything, Lawler will likely be remembered for his signature calls on the mic, including "Oh me, oh my," which he broke out on several occasions during Blake Griffin's tenure in Southern California to punctuate a handful of tenacious dunks.

Lawler was also known for exclaiming, "Bingo!" on made three-pointers and established Lawler's Law, which states that the first team to hit 100 points tends to win a game.

According to Lawler's Law tracker, that theory has been right 93.4 percent of the time dating back to the start of the 1996-97 season.

"Ralph Lawler isn't just the voice of the team, he has been the heart and soul of the Clippers," Clippers owner Steve Ballmer said. "Ralph has lived every single moment with this team and been an essential connection between us and our fans, who rightfully adore him. We will treasure every moment with Ralph and his wife Jo this season, and miss him incredibly next year."