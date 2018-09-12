Claude Makelele Says Manchester United Style 'Too Much' for Paul Pogba

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Claude Makelele thinks Manchester United's style of play is "too much" for Paul Pogba. Makelele also believes Pogba needs time to recover from helping France win this summer's FIFA World Cup in Russia if he is going to reach his best form for the Red Devils.

Speaking to Martin Lipton of The Sun, Eupen head coach Makelele highlighted the differences between how Pogba plays for Les Bleus and how he performs for United:

"When I look at the Paul Pogba who plays for France and the one I see wearing a United short, it is clear the system is different. With France, the system is about position, counter-attack, fast players."

"But United have more possession and they are trying to get Pogba to create more and give more assists and score goals as well. It’s too much for him."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.