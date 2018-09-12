John Terry Says He Has Turned Down Free Transfer to Spartak Moscow

Clive Mason/Getty Images

Former Chelsea and England defender John Terry has said he has rejected a transfer to Spartak Moscow.

The veteran confirmed on his Instagram account that he had taken the decision to turn down a move to the Russian capital, per Matt Lawton of the Daily Mail:

"After considerable thought, I have decided to decline a contract offer from Spartak Moscow. I would like to take the opportunity to thank Spartak and wish them and their supporters well for the rest of the season.

"They are an ambitious club and I have been very impressed with their professionalism. But after assessing this move with my family, we've decided this is not the right move for ourselves at this time. Good luck Spartak."

The 37-year-old spent the previous season with Aston Villa in the Championship and proved to be a big success.

Terry was a central figure at the club, as manager Steve Bruce handed him the captain's armband and a regular spot in defence. Eventually, the Midlands outfit made it to the final of the playoffs, although they missed the chance of promotion to the Premier League after they lost 1-0 to Fulham.

The former Three Lions skipper left Villa at the end of the campaign, and according to Lawton, he's received a number of offers, although the closest he's come to getting back into the game has been with Spartak. Photos of Terry undergoing a medical were even shared on his Instagram.

Simon Stone of BBC Sport believes the defender would still be able to do a job at a decent level:

Bleacher Report's Sam Tighe summed up how crucial a role the defender played in his year at Villa Park:

Terry's best days are behind him, although a player with his experience at the highest level of the game and renowned leadership skills can still be effective. The centre-back is still positionally astute and still dominant when it comes to aerial battles.

Given he's a free agent, it would be a big surprise if another team didn't come in with a new proposition for Terry soon, and it'll be fascinating to see what the Chelsea icon still has to offer.