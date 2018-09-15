NBA Metrics 101: Best Under-15-PPG Seasons Since 2000

0 of 10

While you ultimately win NBA games by putting up more points than the other team, so much more goes into player evaluations than mere scoring prowess. Those bucket-getters are often the sport's most glamorous figures, gaining most of the national attention and creating the most cachet with casual observers, but they're not always the most valuable presences on the hardwood.

Despite the paucity of the spotlight they receive, we won't overlook defensive aces, dime-dropping distributors, efficient shooters who enjoy more limited touches and so many other archetypes that aid the winning cause. As such, we're going to highlight some of the best during the current millennium by looking at the most valuable seasons compiled by players who failed to move past the 15-points-per-game threshold (limited to one appearance per player).

To determine both the selections and the order, we're turning to the methodology I used while compiling GOAT rankings for various franchises at NBA Math, which you can read about in more detail here. GOAT points, which show value relative to the field during any given season in league history, are all that matters and serve as the numbers parenthetically included next to players' names.

In the interest of full disclosure, you should prepare yourselves to see plenty of defense-first centers who consistently shut down the interior of half-court sets. But that's not the only type of contributor who'll populate these rankings.