WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 11

Credit: WWE.com

The cruiserweight division has seen a few Superstar show up on Raw in recent weeks, but unfortunately, they have not been used in any matches.

Drew Gulak, Drake Maverick and Lio Rush all showed up on Raw in one way or another, but the 205 Live GM had the most prominent role as the manager of The Authors of Pain.

He kicked off Tuesday's show by announcing two matches. Drew Gulak and Jack Gallagher teamed up to take on Akira Tozawa and Cedric Alexander while Buddy Murphy faced Gran Metalik.

The King of the Ropes defeated Tony Nese last week, so Murphy was looking to get revenge for his friend and tag team partner.

Let's take a look at what happened on this week's episode of 205 Live.