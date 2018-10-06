Bryce Love Will Not Play vs. Utah Because of Ankle Injury

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Stanford running back Bryce Love has been ruled out for Saturday night's game against Utah because of an ankle injury, the team announced on Twitter.

Love suffered the injury last week against Notre Dame.

Before that, he was struck by the injury bug when he missed the Cardinal's Sept. 15 game against UC Davis with an undisclosed issue. He was initially hurt during a 17-3 win over USC the previous week.

The senior standout is a critical piece of Stanford's success on the field. He set a school record with 2,118 rushing yards and finished second in Heisman Trophy voting in 2017.

He has rushed for 327 yards and three touchdowns so far this season.

Stanford head coach David Shaw runs a balanced offensive attack with 28.8 passing attempts per game compared to 27.6 rushing attempts a night. Love's ability to create big plays opens up the play-action pass and takes pressure off quarterback K.J. Costello.

With Love on the shelf for the time being, senior Cameron Scarlett will likely receive a majority of snaps in the backfield.