Steelers' Joe Haden Carted off with Ankle Injury; Reportedly Not Serious

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden was carted off the field of Wednesday's training camp practice with a "minor" ankle injury.

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network had the report, adding he "avoided worse."

Haden has had trouble staying on the field throughout his career, especially over the past four seasons. The two-time Pro Bowler has missed 20 games since the start of 2015.

Now in his third year with the Steelers, Haden's 2018 campaign got off to a rough start. He left their Week 1 tie against the Cleveland Browns with a mild hamstring strain that caused him to miss one game.

Haden was one of Pittsburgh's most productive defensive backs last year. The 30-year-old led the team with 12 passes defensed.

With Haden on the sidelines for the time being, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin still has cornerbacks Artie Burns and Steven Nelson to start on the outside. But Steelers fans can exhale knowing the injury is unlikely to impact the start of Haden's 2019 season.