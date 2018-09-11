Chelsea Transfer News: Inter Milan Reportedly Join Race for Cesc Fabregas

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Inter Milan have reportedly joined Serie A rivals AC Milan in the hunt for Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas.

The 31-year-old's contract at Stamford Bridge expires in June, and both clubs could look to land him on a free transfer, according to Tony Banks at the Daily Express.

Inter Milan tried to land Fabregas in the summer after failing to sign Real Madrid's Luka Modric. However, Chelsea were unwilling to sell and the midfielder did not want to leave, per the report.

Fabregas has yet to make an appearance in the Premier League for Chelsea this season. Manager Maurizio Sarri has explained he's been struggling with a knee injury, per Omnisport:

The midfielder does appear to be closing in on a return to fitness. He posted an update of himself in training on Instagram.

The Spaniard made 49 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea last season under Antonio Conte. However, he faces a tough challenge to get back into Sarri's team.

The club have strengthened in midfield by bringing in Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic. Jorginho has featured in every game so far and looks to have adapted quickly to the Premier League.

Sarri said he's a very important player for the Blues, per Goal's Nizaar Kinsella:

Squawka Football showed just how impressive he was against Newcastle United:

Chelsea also have N'Golo Kante, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ross Barkley as midfield options, meaning competition for places is fierce.

If Fabregas were to spend most of the season on the bench, he may be tempted to walk away for free. The Spaniard will turn 32 in May and is heading towards the end of a long and successful career.

Fabregas still has plenty to offer at the highest level. He is a creative force, has bags of experience and is an intelligent, technical midfielder.

Inter Milan were busy during the summer, as they brought in players such as Radja Nainggolan, Lautaro Martinez, Federico Dimarco and Keita Balde.

The club also attempted to sign Modric from Real. Manager Luciano Spalletti said the Croatian "wanted to join us," per Sky Sport Italia (h/t Football Italia).

Inter are expected to return for Modric next year. He has told friends he wants to move to the San Siro, per Sport Mediaset (h/t Calciomercato.com).

The Real Madrid star appears to be Inter Milan's top target still. However, if he were to remain out of reach, Fabregas would prove an attractive option, particularly as a free agent.