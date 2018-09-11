Ex-Steelers LB Joey Porter's Son Commits to Penn State Football

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

James Franklin and the Penn State Nittany Lions added star power to their 2019 recruiting class Tuesday.

Defensive back Joey Porter Jr., the son of former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Joey Porter, committed to play college ball in Happy Valley via Twitter:

According to 247Sports, Porter Jr. is a 4-star recruit and the top-ranked player in the state of Pennsylvania. Before committing to Penn State, he had been recruited by the likes of LSU, Miami, Nebraska, Pittsburgh and West Virginia.

While Porter Sr. was known for his big hits in the middle of the field, Porter Jr. has made a name for himself at a different position. MaxPreps put together a highlight reel of the 6'2", 185-pound cornerback:

As his dad serves as linebackers coach for the Steelers, Porter Jr. has starred at nearby North Allegheny Senior High School in Wexford, Pennsylvania, and it was a "no-brainer" for him to stay close to home.

"For a couple months I knew I was a Nittany Lion," Porter Jr. said, according to 247Sports' Steve Wiltfong. "I love the program. I love the coaches. It's not too far from home. I fell in love with the school the first time I went as a freshman."

Penn State now has the No. 14 recruiting class for 2019, per 247Sports, and has 11 commitments from 4- and 5-star recruits. The Nittany Lions also got Pennsylvania's top recruit in 2018, defensive end Micah Parsons.