Ex-Steelers LB Joey Porter's Son Commits to Penn State Football

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistSeptember 11, 2018

Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter watches before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Ron Schwane/Associated Press

James Franklin and the Penn State Nittany Lions added star power to their 2019 recruiting class Tuesday.

Defensive back Joey Porter Jr., the son of former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Joey Porter, committed to play college ball in Happy Valley via Twitter:

According to 247Sports, Porter Jr. is a 4-star recruit and the top-ranked player in the state of Pennsylvania. Before committing to Penn State, he had been recruited by the likes of LSU, Miami, Nebraska, Pittsburgh and West Virginia.

While Porter Sr. was known for his big hits in the middle of the field, Porter Jr. has made a name for himself at a different position. MaxPreps put together a highlight reel of the 6'2", 185-pound cornerback:

As his dad serves as linebackers coach for the Steelers, Porter Jr. has starred at nearby North Allegheny Senior High School in Wexford, Pennsylvania, and it was a "no-brainer" for him to stay close to home.

"For a couple months I knew I was a Nittany Lion," Porter Jr. said, according to 247Sports' Steve Wiltfong. "I love the program. I love the coaches. It's not too far from home. I fell in love with the school the first time I went as a freshman."

Penn State now has the No. 14 recruiting class for 2019, per 247Sports, and has 11 commitments from 4- and 5-star recruits. The Nittany Lions also got Pennsylvania's top recruit in 2018, defensive end Micah Parsons.

Related

    Coaches on the Hot Seat Already 😰

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Coaches on the Hot Seat Already 😰

    Kerry Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    ESPN Announcer's Tweet About UW Called 'Childish'

    College Football logo
    College Football

    ESPN Announcer's Tweet About UW Called 'Childish'

    Jon Wilner
    via The Mercury News

    Hurricane Florence Could Have a Major Impact on CFB World

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Hurricane Florence Could Have a Major Impact on CFB World

    CBSSports.com
    via CBSSports.com

    Minnesota Loses RB Rodney Smith (Knee) for Year

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Minnesota Loses RB Rodney Smith (Knee) for Year

    Barrett Sallee
    via CBSSports.com