Leonard Fournette Questionable vs. Patriots with Hamstring Injury

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots because of a hamstring injury that's kept him out of practice ahead of Week 2.

ESPN's Michael DiRocco provided the update Friday.

Fournette is coming off a solid rookie season in which he ran for 1,040 yards and nine touchdowns. His 2018 campaign got off to a frustrating start, though. He had 41 yards on nine carries in Jacksonville's 20-15 Week 1 win over the New York Giants before suffering the right hamstring injury.

When he was coming out of LSU, durability was a minor concern for Fournette after he appeared in just seven games in his junior season. The fact that he missed three games in 2017 did little to stem those concerns.

Jacksonville will turn to T.J. Yeldon as the starting running back should Fournette miss Sunday's contest.

There's a reason the Jaguars selected Fournette with the fourth overall pick in the 2017, two years after using a second-rounder on Yeldon. Yeldon has yet to prove he can be a consistent every-down back in the NFL, so Jacksonville might have to lean more heavily on Blake Bortles and the passing game until Fournette returns.