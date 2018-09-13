Ranking NBA's Top 5 Rookie Power Forwards Entering 2018-19

3 of 5

Harry Giles will play his rookie season in 2018-19 after he was held out all of last year to rest his surgically repaired knees.

He'd missed his senior season in high school for a torn ACL and then played just 11.5 minutes per game as a one-and-done freshman at Duke. His future seemed up in the air. The perceived upside began to fade. Now, the arrow is pointing back upward following summer league, where he averaged 10.1 points and 6.6 rebounds in 24.6 minutes through seven games.

He's likely to play both frontcourt positions in Sacramento, but in a vacuum, Giles is a power forward based on his frame, defensive mobility and developing perimeter skill set. The Kings may ultimately be inclined to play him more frequently at the 4 (and move Skal Labissiere to center) to avoid the fragile Giles having to bang with the Western Conference's powerful anchors.

Though always known for his above-the-rim finishing, offensive rebounding and post moves—areas of his game we'll continue to see moving forward—Giles flashed persuasive shooting touch in July, even though only two of his eight three-point attempts fell. His shot mechanics and fluidity appeared smooth, and depending on who he's paired with up front, Giles could see opportunities as a spot-up shooter and pick-and-pop weapon.

Otherwise, he'll do most of his damage around the paint by tapping into his tools, athleticism and motor.

It will likely take time for him to get back up to speed defensively, though he'll still show off his lateral quickness and determination when sucked into an isolation possession.

Overall, expectations can't be too high for Giles, given how little he's played over the past few years. He's still regaining explosiveness in his legs and confidence in his game. And even when healthy, he was on the raw side skill-wise.

However, as long as his knees hold up and Sacramento gives him a chance, Giles will stay aggressive and active. He'll give the Kings enough sporadic scoring spurts and rebounding to finish as a top-five rookie power forward from a class that's weak at the 4 position.