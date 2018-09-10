Kenley Jansen Rejoins Dodgers, Expected to Have Heart Surgery in Offseason

Michael Owen Baker/Associated Press

After sitting out the Los Angeles Dodgers' road series against the Colorado Rockies, closer Kenley Jansen rejoined the team for Monday's series opener at the Cincinnati Reds, per Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times.

Jansen skipped the trip to Denver because of concerns about an irregular heartbeat.

A cardiologist visit Thursday and an exam Friday indicated he needs another ablation to correct his irregular heartbeat. It will likely be performed two weeks after the end of the season.

