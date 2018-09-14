Taylor Lewan Will Not Play Week 2 vs. Texans Due to Concussion

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistSeptember 14, 2018

Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan (77) is held back by defensive back Kevin Byard (31) and linebacker Will Compton (51), during a scuffle in the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

The Tennessee Titans announced Friday that offensive tackle Taylor Lewan has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium after suffering a concussion during the season opener.

The Michigan Wolverines product suffered the injury in the third quarter of Week 1's game against the Miami Dolphins. He entered the 2018 campaign having missed just one contest in the previous three years.

Lewan was a Pro Bowler in 2016 and 2017 and is a critical part of Tennessee's offensive front.

The 27-year-old is tasked with keeping quarterback Marcus Mariota healthy and upright, but the Titans will have to turn elsewhere if he is sidelined for extensive time. Look for Dennis Kelly or Kevin Pamphile to see more time at left tackle until Lewan is ready to return.

While that pair can help keep the Titans afloat in the AFC South, this offensive line is much better when Lewan is healthy and leading the way.           

