Taylor Lewan Ruled Out vs. Dolphins After Concussion Suffered on Vicious Hit

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan suffered a concussion Sunday and will not return against the Miami Dolphins.

Lewan was injured after a Marcus Mariota interception, with the lineman taking a hit during the return:

The 27-year-old has proved to be durable in the early portion of his career. He has missed just one game since his rookie campaign, none over the past two years.

Through his first four seasons, the 6'7", 309-pound lineman has already been named to two Pro Bowls. In doing so, he has earned the respect of his peers. Players around the league voted him as the 78th-best player in the NFL.

Lewan thinks even more of his talent. He views himself as the top left tackle in the league, via Jason Wolf of USA Today Network:

"I would say from a competitive standpoint, absolutely. There are a lot of things I do well and there's a lot of things I can improve on as a football player, but for me, if I don't walk on the field and think I'm the best player in the NFL every time I step on the field, then I'm doing something wrong."

After being taken with the 11th overall pick in 2014, though, Lewan entered the offseason with just one year remaining on his rookie deal. As a result, he skipped the team's mandatory minicamp in June as he sought an extension.

If he has to miss time, the Titans will likely have to turn to the likes of Kevin Pamphile to fill in. But considering Lewan is a Pro Bowl-caliber player, Mariota better beware, as the drop-off could be significant.