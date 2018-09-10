Nebraska Submits Video of Adrian Martinez's Injury for Review for Dirty Play

Steven Branscombe/Getty Images

Nebraska coach Scott Frost said what might have been a dirty play led to starting quarterback Adrian Martinez's leg injury during Saturday's game against Colorado.

Frost said Monday he turned the play in for review, via Big Ten Network:

"You never want to think anybody on a football field would intentionally try to hurt someone else," the coach said. "Nobody except someone that does that knows what the intentions were. I will tell you we have an angle that doesn't look very good. So, we've turned the play in to the Big Ten and the Pac-12, and we'll see where it goes from there."

Andrew Ward of Channel 8 KLKN provided video of the play on which Martinez was injured, with Colorado linebacker Jacob Callier appearing to hold on to the quarterback's legs.

Frost said Martinez is day-to-day with the injury, but there is still a concern after the freshman's performance in his collegiate debut.

He finished 15-of-20 for 187 yards and a touchdown with an interception plus 117 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 15 totes. Andrew Bunch finished the game for Nebraska as Colorado engineered a second-half comeback and won 33-28.

The Cornhuskers will host Troy on Saturday and surely hope their young quarterback will be under center.