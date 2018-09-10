Nebraska Submits Video of Adrian Martinez's Injury for Review for Dirty Play

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistSeptember 10, 2018

LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMBER 08: Quarterback Adrian Martinez #2 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers walks off the field in the fourth quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Memorial Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)
Steven Branscombe/Getty Images

Nebraska coach Scott Frost said what might have been a dirty play led to starting quarterback Adrian Martinez's leg injury during Saturday's game against Colorado.

Frost said Monday he turned the play in for review, via Big Ten Network:

"You never want to think anybody on a football field would intentionally try to hurt someone else," the coach said. "Nobody except someone that does that knows what the intentions were. I will tell you we have an angle that doesn't look very good. So, we've turned the play in to the Big Ten and the Pac-12, and we'll see where it goes from there."

Andrew Ward of Channel 8 KLKN provided video of the play on which Martinez was injured, with Colorado linebacker Jacob Callier appearing to hold on to the quarterback's legs.

Frost said Martinez is day-to-day with the injury, but there is still a concern after the freshman's performance in his collegiate debut.

He finished 15-of-20 for 187 yards and a touchdown with an interception plus 117 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 15 totes. Andrew Bunch finished the game for Nebraska as Colorado engineered a second-half comeback and won 33-28.

The Cornhuskers will host Troy on Saturday and surely hope their young quarterback will be under center.

Related

    Vince Young Headed to Rose Bowl HoF

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Vince Young Headed to Rose Bowl HoF

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Central Oklahoma Player Loses Foot in Train Accident

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Central Oklahoma Player Loses Foot in Train Accident

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Minnesota Loses RB Rodney Smith (Knee) for Year

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Minnesota Loses RB Rodney Smith (Knee) for Year

    Barrett Sallee
    via CBSSports.com

    Complete Week 3 AP Poll ➡️

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Complete Week 3 AP Poll ➡️

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report