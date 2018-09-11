NBA Teams That Will Fall Below Expectations in 2018-19

1 of 5

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

The Charlotte Hornets are paying at least $120.2 million for next season's roster. Two of their most significant summer additions were a 64-year-old executive (Mitch Kupchak) and a 36-year-old point guard (Tony Parker). They've given every indication they'll keep Kemba Walker through his final contracted season, which means risking losing their lone All-Star for nothing next summer.

The Hornets are apparently all-in on the 2018-19 season. But why? What makes this group any different from the ones who finished the past two campaigns with identical 36-46 records?

Dwight Howard is gone, and maybe they can reasonably expect a positive chemistry bump. Then again, he was also their leading rebounder and shot-blocker and No. 2 scorer last season. That's tangible production that must be replaced, and please forgive us for not thinking Bismack Biyombo will be up to that task.

There's better depth behind Walker (in addition to signing Parker, they drafted Devonte' Graham), but good luck finding a squad crediting a playoff trip to its backup point guard. If Parker and/or Graham are logging major minutes, something probably went horribly wrong. The former last had an average player efficiency rating in 2015-16, and the latter just shot 40.0 percent from the field against collegiate defenders.

Rookie Miles Bridges should help, but he looks more like a complementary piece than someone capable of sharing the spotlight with Walker. Maybe the players will respond to hearing a new voice in the locker room, but Charlotte is still moving from a proven commodity (Steve Clifford) to someone with 30 games of NBA head coaching experience (James Borrego).

There's enough talent to complete for a playoff spot in the watered-down Eastern Conference, but that's been true for some time. Besides, if you look at the cost and composition of this roster, you'd see that a brief postseason appearance wouldn't satisfy internal hopes.