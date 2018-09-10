Central Oklahoma DB Derek Loccident Lost Foot After Being Run over by Train

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistSeptember 10, 2018

University of Central Oklahoma football player Derek Loccident lost his foot after being run over by a train Sunday morning.

"The only thing that matters right now is that Derek knows he has our full support," head football coach Nick Bobeck said in a statement. "We are here for him. It's important for his family to know that too. This isn't about him being a football player right now, it's about him being a young man that we are here for."

Police said Loccident had been attempting to crawl under a stopped train when it began moving, severing his foot, per Katrina Butcher of KFOR. 

