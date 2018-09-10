A.J. Green Compares Joe Mixon to Le'Veon Bell, Todd Gurley After Win vs. Colts

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

A.J. Green heaped big praise on teammate Joe Mixon following Sunday's win over the Indianapolis Colts, comparing him to some of the biggest running backs in the NFL.

"You mention him with Le'Veon or (Todd) Gurley," the Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver told the team's official website. "He's there with those guys."

Mixon had 95 yards and a touchdown on the ground and added five receptions for 54 yards through the air in a starring season-opening performance. He is the unquestioned No. 1 running back this season in Cincinnati after being part of a timeshare as a rookie.

"He made some explosive runs and he is so talented, he can do it all," Andy Dalton said.

Mixon was considered a high first-round talent, but off-field troubles caused him to drop to the second round of last year's draft. He rushed for 626 yards and added another 287 in receiving yards during a promising rookie campaign.

The Oklahoma product lost 12 pounds and came into 2018 looking for a breakout season.

"I was working in that heat," Mixon told the team's website in July. "I feel like that's where I play my best. I was trying to get low last year but I wasn't able to make it. I feel real good. My body feels real good. I feel like I'm in really good shape."

So far, so good. Mixon got 17 of the Bengals' 20 rushing attempts and appears to have gained three-down back status.

If he's as good as his teammates think, Mixon could be in for a Pro Bowl season.