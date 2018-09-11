USA vs. Mexico: Time, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Odds

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistSeptember 11, 2018

Brazil's foward Neymar (R) vies for the ball against US midfielder Weston McKennie and defender DeAndre Yedlin during the international friendly match between Brazil and the US at the Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on September 7, 2018. (Photo by EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ / AFP) (Photo credit should read EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ/AFP/Getty Images)
EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ/Getty Images

The United States and Mexico will renew their rivalry on Tuesday, when the two teams meet at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Per Oddschecker, El Tri will start the contest as 11-8 favourites, while the Stars and Stripes check in at 2-1. A draw carries odds of 11-5.

Kick-off time is set for 8:30 p.m. ET, and ESPN and Univision will provide broadcast services. For live-stream options, use Watch ESPN or Univision Now.

      

Struggling Rivals Meet Again

Mexico enter Tuesday's contest on a three-match losing streak, while the United States are also winless in their last three games, losing two.

For the hosts, the most recent outing was a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Brazil in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The match came as part of a series of difficult friendlies, and the likes of Colombia, England and Italy are also on the schedule for later this year.

Such matches are difficult but useful learning experiences for a young and talented team that has just started rebuilding after missing out on the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

El Tri did qualify for the tournament but lost their last two matches in Russia by a combined score of 5-0.

They played Uruguay in a friendly in Houston ahead of the showdown with the Americans and were embarrassed 4-1. Like the Stars and Stripes, Mexico are working with a relatively young side, and they were more focused on development than results.

Per football writer Tom Marshall, one of their top young talents made his debut against the South Americans:

The focus for both teams will continue to be on talent development, but this is a special rivalry, and fans are expecting big things.

The United States haven't beaten El Tri in their last three attempts, with two losses and a draw. Before that run, the Americans had a six-match unbeaten sequence in a rivalry that has grown much closer of late.

Mexico still hold a significant lead in the all-time statistics, but since 2009, these two sides have been evenly matched. It should make for another excellent outing between the two, with both desperate to turn around their form.

Prediction: USA 1-1 Mexico

Related

    Messi and Ronaldo Headline FIFPro World XI Shortlist

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Messi and Ronaldo Headline FIFPro World XI Shortlist

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    Portugal Beat Italy...but They May Struggle in Qualifiers

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Portugal Beat Italy...but They May Struggle in Qualifiers

    Tom Sunderland
    via Bleacher Report

    Robinho: Madrid Didn't Sell Me to Chelsea Because of Pride

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Robinho: Madrid Didn't Sell Me to Chelsea Because of Pride

    FourFourTwo
    via FourFourTwo

    Summer Transfers That Were Way Under/Over Value 💸

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Summer Transfers That Were Way Under/Over Value 💸

    Tom Sunderland
    via Bleacher Report