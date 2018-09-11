USA vs. Mexico: Time, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Odds

EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ/Getty Images

The United States and Mexico will renew their rivalry on Tuesday, when the two teams meet at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Per Oddschecker, El Tri will start the contest as 11-8 favourites, while the Stars and Stripes check in at 2-1. A draw carries odds of 11-5.

Kick-off time is set for 8:30 p.m. ET, and ESPN and Univision will provide broadcast services. For live-stream options, use Watch ESPN or Univision Now.

Struggling Rivals Meet Again

Mexico enter Tuesday's contest on a three-match losing streak, while the United States are also winless in their last three games, losing two.

For the hosts, the most recent outing was a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Brazil in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The match came as part of a series of difficult friendlies, and the likes of Colombia, England and Italy are also on the schedule for later this year.

Such matches are difficult but useful learning experiences for a young and talented team that has just started rebuilding after missing out on the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

El Tri did qualify for the tournament but lost their last two matches in Russia by a combined score of 5-0.

They played Uruguay in a friendly in Houston ahead of the showdown with the Americans and were embarrassed 4-1. Like the Stars and Stripes, Mexico are working with a relatively young side, and they were more focused on development than results.

Per football writer Tom Marshall, one of their top young talents made his debut against the South Americans:

The focus for both teams will continue to be on talent development, but this is a special rivalry, and fans are expecting big things.

The United States haven't beaten El Tri in their last three attempts, with two losses and a draw. Before that run, the Americans had a six-match unbeaten sequence in a rivalry that has grown much closer of late.

Mexico still hold a significant lead in the all-time statistics, but since 2009, these two sides have been evenly matched. It should make for another excellent outing between the two, with both desperate to turn around their form.

Prediction: USA 1-1 Mexico