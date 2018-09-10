NFL Team Grades for Week 1 of 2018

0 of 32

It's hard to imagine a wilder opening to the 2018 NFL season. The Philadelphia Eagles began their title defense at home with a Week 1 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers mounted a thrilling fourth-quarter comeback. And the Cleveland Browns ended their 17-game losing streak—with a tie.

We have a long way to go before Super Bowl LIII—or even before we know what each team's story is going to be—but the first chapter of 2018 has been written. How did each team fare? That's what we're going to determine here.

Every week at Bleacher Report, we'll be handing out grades for each of the 32 teams based on that week's performance. We'll be basing those grades on the final outcomes, as well as how the squads performed while getting there. There's no such thing as a moral victory in the NFL, but not every loss will result in an automatic "F."

So, how did your favorite team grade out in Week 1? Let's take a look.