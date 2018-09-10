Potential Spoilers, Preview for Final WWE Raw Before Hell in a Cell PPV

Credit: WWE.com

Just six days away from Hell in a Cell, the Raw brand has one last opportunity to convince fans that the September 16 pay-per-view extravaganza is worth missing Week 2 of NFL action for.

It will attempt to do so with a stacked lineup that includes the return of The King of Kings, a tag team bout featuring a Rowdy champion and a hardcore legend reliving one of the most brutal matches in WWE history.

And that does not even include the latest in the trials and tribulations of The Shield.

Potential Spoiler

Shawn Michaels to Appear At WWE Super Show-Down

According to Wrestling Observer Live (h/t Cageside Seats), Shawn Michaels is being advertised locally as the special guest referee for the Triple H vs. Undertaker match at WWE Super Show-Down.

The revelation follows last week's show, in which Undertaker appeared to be goading one of his greatest rivals out of retirement. Michaels was visibly torn as The Phenom left the squared circle a week ago, his face painted with raw emotion after The Deadman claimed fear had kept The Heartbreak Kid on the sidelines since losing the main event of WrestleMania 26.

The build for the much-anticipated Super Show-Down match on Oct. 6 has taken up considerable airtime on Raw over the last three weeks, and with the return of Triple H on this week's broadcast, that trend should continue.

With advertising seemingly spoiling the appointment of Michaels as referee, and outlets already reporting it, do not be surprised to see the on-screen announcement expedited as soon as Monday's USA Network broadcast.

Story To Watch

Dana Brooke Goes It Alone

Frustration boiled over a week ago as Dana Brooke, fresh off a disappointing tag team loss, split from Titus Worldwide teammates Titus O'Neil and Apollo Crews.

Sunday, she tweeted a message for tag team partner Ember Moon, preceded by a statement of self-assurance:

Brooke has been one of the more underutilized members of the women's roster and finally appears to be catching an opportunity to showcase her abilities.

Whether she remains a babyface or returns to her role as a villain—in which she rose to prominence during her time in NXT—is the question, but one can hope this is the start of a push of sorts for the former fitness competitor.

If not, a partnership with Crews, who has been on fire between the ropes of late and may find himself in line for a midcard singles push, may suit her.

Preview

The Shield Reacts

A week after Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose were left lying following an assault by the entire heel half of the Raw locker room, The Big Dog took to Twitter and defiantly denounced any speculation The Shield may back down in their ongoing war with Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre and interim Raw general manager, Baron Corbin:

The Hounds of Justice will almost assuredly be on the offensive Monday night, less than a week before Reigns defends the Universal Championship against The Monster Among Men inside Hell in a Cell. They were beaten down and left in a heap, an uncharacteristic position for The Shield.

The question now is whether Rollins and Ambrose's fate for Hell in a Cell will be revealed.

Common sense says they battle Ziggler and McIntyre, presumably for the heels' newly won Raw Tag Team Championships. WWE Creative, though, is telling a story in which Corbin stacks the deck against The Shield because their success is not in the best interest of Stephanie McMahon and The Authority.

For reasons that have yet to be revealed.

Maybe the general manager makes the expected match official. Perhaps he schemes and comes up with an unfair handicap match to throw The Architect and The Lunatic Fringe into.

Whatever the case may be, expect The Shield to be the trio around whom Monday's broadcast is built, and do not be surprised to see them interrupt more than one match in an attempt to avenge their assault from last week's show.

Ronda Rousey In Tag Team Action

Ronda Rousey may defend her Raw Women's Championship against Alexa Bliss in a contractually obligated rematch at Hell in a Cell Sunday night, but first she will team with friend and partner Natalya to battle The Goddess and Alicia Fox in a high-profile tag team match.

A week ago, The Queen of Harts tweeted that she and Rousey were "about to handle a little business" but things did not go her way:

After tapping out to an armbar applied by Little Miss Bliss, Natalya will have the opportunity to avenge her humiliating defeat while helping her rowdy partner build momentum ahead of Sunday's pay-per-view.

With all signs pointing toward a successful defense by Rousey at Hell in a Cell, expect Bliss to continue building heat for herself ahead of the show.

WWE Creative dictates that the Superstar who is booked to lose at the pay-per-view is typically built up on the final show before it, creating momentum and credibility before they are knocked off in grand fashion.

With that said, the odds that WWE is comfortable enough to hand Rousey a loss, especially on free television, are very low, so expect the champ and her third-generation partner to pull out the victory despite past booking trends.

Mick Foley Celebrates 20 Years of Hell...In A Cell

Sunday's night's pay-per-view is entitled Hell in a Cell because Superstars such as Michaels, Undertaker and Mick Foley created a reputation and popularity for the gimmick bout that has allowed it to endure in the 21 years since its inception.

Foley tweeted his delight at returning to the flagship show for the first time since he departed as general manager and will take to the squared circle to tell the story of his war with Undertaker:

He will also be putting over the hellish conditions and brutal reality that awaits the Superstars who set foot inside the unforgiving steel structure Sunday.

Foley has always been a tremendous asset to WWE when putting over the Hell in a Cell match.

Perhaps it is because he sacrificed years of his career for unforgettable moments in the match. Maybe it is because the first images fans generate when thinking of the bout are Foley being thrown from the ceiling of the cage, through the announce table below or smiling as his body was wracked with pain and a tooth rested just outside his nose.

Expect his promo, no matter how short or long, to be one of the highlights of the show.